Court sends Khadija Shah under Balochistan police custody

LAHORE: Following the plea filed for Khadija Shah’s custody, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday approved the request and sent the accused under the Balochistan police custody in Quetta case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan delivered the verdict and sent the accused Khadija Shah, under the Balochistan police custody in the Quetta case.

The investigation team pleaded that the accused Khadija Shah is wanted in the Quetta case.

Last month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah challenged her 30-day detention in the Lahore High Court on Saturday.

In her petition, Shah has named the provincial government, Lahore DC, provincial police chief, and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail, among others as respondents.

The plea termed the charges filed by law enforcers as “false and baseless”.

The Lahore administration Friday ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.