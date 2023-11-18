28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Khadija Shah challenges detention order in LHC

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah has challenged her 30-day detention in the Lahore High Court on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In her petition, Shah has named the provincial government, Lahore DC, provincial police chief, and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail, among others as respondents.

The plea termed the charges filed by law enforcers as “false and baseless”.

The Lahore administration Friday ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.

“It is feared that Khadija Shah may create a law and order situation as she had been involved in May 9 violence,” the notification added.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

On May 9, violent protests broke out across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following the May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.