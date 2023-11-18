Khadija Shah challenges detention order in LHC

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah has challenged her 30-day detention in the Lahore High Court on Saturday, ARY News reported.

In her petition, Shah has named the provincial government, Lahore DC, provincial police chief, and superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail, among others as respondents.

The plea termed the charges filed by law enforcers as “false and baseless”.

The Lahore administration Friday ordered the detention of PTI activist Khadija Shah for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

DC Rafia Haider issued the order after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) granted post-arrest bail to Khadija Shah yesterday in the final case linked to the May 9 riots.

According to the order, SP Cantt Division Lahore and the district intelligence branch recommended Shah’s detention under 3-MPO for the period of 30 days.

“It is feared that Khadija Shah may create a law and order situation as she had been involved in May 9 violence,” the notification added.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

On May 9, violent protests broke out across the country after the arrest of the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Police arrested the daughter of former finance minister Salman Shah and fashion designer Khadija in the Jinnah House attack case following the May 9 protests.

Shah had reportedly surrendered before the SSP CIA police Malik Liaquat in Iqbal Town Lahore.