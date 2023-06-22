Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah’s bail plea rejected in May 9 riots case

LAHORE: Anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case related to the May 9 riots, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Judge Ejaz Ahmed – heard the bail pleas of the 13 accused nominated in the burning of Askari Tower situated in Lahore.

During the hearing, the court rejected the bail plea of 6 accused including Yasmin and Khadija. However, 7 other co-accused were granted bail.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

Read more: Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal challenged in Jinnah House Case

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).