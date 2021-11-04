Court slaps fine over mobile phone company for deceiving buyer

KARACHI: Consumer court on Thursday slapped fine over a mobile phone company for deceiving the buyer, ARY News reported.

As per details, a resident moved the consumer court against a mobile phone company over deceiving him while selling a mobile to him.

I had purchased a mobile worth Rs15,000 through an online site in July, last year last, but the cell phone kept on restarting itself, the plaintiff said and added upon information the company about the fault, I was asked to get it repaired, but despite the passage of over 6 months, the company is not giving the cellphone either repairing it.

The company is now dragging the matter by saying that parts of the mobile phone are not available and sometimes being told that the unit is under repair.

Acting on the complaint of the resident, the consumer court Karachi South region slapped a fine of Rs10,000 over the cell phone company and ordered to give new mobile to the complainant or return Rs15,000.

In one such separate incident, the consumer court had ordered the mobile phone vendor to hand over a new phone to the complainant and slapped a fine of Rs20,000 over his misleading statement while selling the item.

The consumer court had also imposed a fine of Rs5,000 for causing mental stress to the buyer and ordered the vendor to bear the expenses of the case.

In case of failing to pay the fine, the vendor will be sent to jail for 30 days, the court said.

