Court stops police from arresting Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Saturday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s interim bail till June 27 in three different violence cases, ARY News reported.

Accepting Qureshi’s bail pleas against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each, the court stopped police action against the PTI leader till June 27.

PTI Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi on June 6.

Addressing media outside Adiala Jail Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that the ‘flag of justice’ is in his hands and he would meet the PTI chief tomorrow and discuss the current political situation of the country with him.

He said that the party is facing hardships “But don’t lose hope as the sun of justice will rise again”.

It is pertinent to mention here that former foreign minister Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad following May 9 protests.

Shah Mehmood was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The PTI leader was re-arrested on May 23 moments after he was released from Adiala Jail. Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail on court orders but was taken into custody right after his release.