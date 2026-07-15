GUJRANWALA: A local court has summoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to appear on 28 July in connection with a petition challenging his remarks ‘against’ Pakistan’s national security institutions.

The summons was issued by an additional sessions judge on a petition filed by senior lawyer Manzoor Qadir.

According to the petition, Fazlur Rehman made controversial remarks directed at the country’s national security institutions. The petitioner has asked the court to take legal action over the alleged statements.

The petition was filed a day earlier, after which the court issued notices and fixed 28 July for proceedings.

Ministers from the ruling PML-N rebuked Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman over his recent remarks about security personnel.

Read more: Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges dialogue on Kashmir protests

In a post on X, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif reacted to his statement by expressing disappointment and terming his words “unfair”. Asif said he expected a seasoned politician such as Fazl to be more responsible in his choice of words.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar also appeared to be criticising Fazl in a post on X, in which he did not explicitly mention the JUI-F chief or his speech.

“The entire nation is indebted to the brave martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the homeland,” he said, further saluting the soldiers’ families who he said bade farewell to their loved ones while praying for their martyrdom.