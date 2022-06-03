Court suspends doctor who supported Nawaz Sharif’s abroad treatment

KARACHI: A Lahore court on Friday suspended the appointment of Professor Mahmood Ayaz, who was appointed by the incumbent government after he suggested the Imran Khan-led government allow abroad treatment to Nawaz Sharif.

As soon as the incumbent government took charge, Professor Mahmood Ayaz was appointed as the administrator of the Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority.

A medical report prepared by Professor Mahmood Ayaz paved way for Nawaz Sharif’s abroad travel and since then the self-exiled PML-N leader has yet to return from London after being allowed to stay abroad for four weeks by Lahore High Court.

The appointment of Ayaz was put on hold by the court after his predecessor, Professor Asad Aslam approached the court against his removal.

It is pertinent to mention here that a six-member doctors’ team headed by Professor Mahmood Ayaz was deputed to provide healthcare facilities round the clock to the PML-N leader after he was shifted to Services Hospital.

The head of the medical board, Dr Mahmood Ayaz, said at that time that Nawaz Sharif’s platelet count was low from the normal range. He was the one who later recommended for elder Sharif’s abroad treatment.

