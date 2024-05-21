Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry visits her after death

Hollywood actor-filmmaker Courteney Cox opened up on her bond with her late ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry who she says ‘visits her a lot’ even after his untimely death last year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the latest conversation on a weekend show of an American TV channel, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller of ‘Friends’ reflected upon the bond she shared with all her co-stars on the NBC hit, especially Matthew Perry, as they stayed together like a ‘family’ when the show was on-air for 10 seasons, spanning over a decade.

Speaking about Perry, Cox said, “I think he’s one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny. He’s genuinely [got] a huge heart. [He] obviously struggled.”

Further being ‘thankful’ for the time they spent and worked together, she added, “He visits me a lot… if we believe in that.”

Cox continued, “I talk to my mom, my dad, [and] Matthew [Perry]. I feel like there are a lot of people that are…I think they guide us,” adding that she feels Perry’s spirit is ‘around for sure’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

For the unversed, American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

“Matthew Perry lied about being clean, sober”