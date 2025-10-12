Courtney Stodden exposes the dark reality of child marriage in America

Reality TV personality and model Courtney Stodden has condemned child marriage in the United States, calling it “America’s dirty little secret” while reflecting on her own experience of being married at just 16 years old.

In a recent interview, Courtney Stodden shared that her marriage to actor Doug Hutchison, who was 51 at the time, placed her in a situation where she became the financial provider despite being a teenager. She explained that her role in the relationship quickly shifted as she began earning money for a man older than her father.

Courtney Stodden clarified that contrary to public assumptions, she did not marry for wealth. Instead, she described herself as a child who was exploited and unable to speak openly about her circumstances. The emotional burden of that period, she said, led to years of internal struggle and self-destructive habits.

Now 31, Courtney Stodden said she has gained perspective on the events of her teenage years and the impact they had on her life. She emphasized that child marriage remains a serious issue within the U.S., describing it as a loophole in the judicial system that allows adults to legally marry minors.

Courtney Stodden also expressed that she is not alone, noting that many other survivors of child marriage have reached out to her with their own painful stories. Her marriage to Hutchison, which began in 2011, was marked by repeated separations before she eventually filed for divorce in 2018. The couple officially ended their marriage in 2020.

Reflecting on her early fame, Courtney Stodden said the intense public criticism she faced led her to create a glamorous, exaggerated persona as a means of coping with the scrutiny. Over time, she said she lost herself in that image, which blurred the line between her real identity and the public figure she became.

Her story has been revisited in Lifetime’s “Ripped from the Headlines” episode, “I Was a Child Bride: The Courtney Stodden Story,” which she narrated and helped produce. Through the project, she confronted long-standing emotional wounds, including strained ties with her father, who supported her marriage as a teenager.

Now remarried to TV producer Jared Safier, Courtney Stodden said she is learning what a healthy relationship looks like and feels optimistic about the future. She credited her husband with helping her rebuild trust and rediscover a sense of safety and emotional stability.