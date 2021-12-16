Covid-19: 302 new cases and 6 deaths in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported six Covid-related deaths and 302 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Thursday.

The country’s nerve centre for Covid response said a total of 42,895 samples were tested, out of which 302 came back positive, showing the positivity rate of 0.70 per cent.

The country’s tally of confirmed infections has now climbed to 1,289,913. The death toll rose to 28,843 after six more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The number of critical Covid patients under treatment in various hospitals across the country has come down to 706.

On Wednesday, the Punjab health department imposed COVID restrictions in major cities of the province where vaccination ratio remained below 45 per cent of the eligible population on the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) orders.

The cities identified with less than 45 percent vaccination include Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal.

Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander said that all business activities will be shut in these cities by 10:00 pm, and only 300 guests could attend indoor gatherings while 500 people are permitted for an outdoor event with their conclusion by 11:59 pm.