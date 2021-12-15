Omicron threat: Sindh notifies new COVID curbs

KARACHI: The Sindh government, acting on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), has notified new COVID-19 restrictions, based on a city’s vaccination progress, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was issued by the Sindh home department in this regard.

As per new Covid rules, only fully vaccinated individuals would be allowed to attend wedding events, enter shopping malls and markets.

In the Sukkur and Sanghar cities and Karachi Division, permission has been granted for indoor gatherings of 500 individuals, read the notification.

For outdoor gatherings, 1,000 fully vaccinated individuals have been permitted to attend events, the notification stated.

Earlier today, the Punjab health department has imposed COVID restrictions in major cities of the province where vaccination ratio remained below 45 percent of the eligible population following National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) orders.

Read More: PAKISTAN REPORTS FIRST CASE OF COVID OMICRON VARIANT

The cities identified with less than 45 percent vaccination included Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal.

Detailing the COVID restriction in less than 45 percent vaccinated cities, Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander said that all business activities will be shut in these areas by 10:00 pm, and only 300 guests could attend indoor gatherings while 500 people are permitted for an outdoor event with their conclusion by 11:59 pm.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!