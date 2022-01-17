Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Islamabad educational institutions

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 cases are continued to rise in Islamabad’s educational centres as three more institutions were sealed, ARY News reported on Monday.

The number of sealed educational institutions has reached eight in a day in the federal capital Islamabad following the detection of Covid-19 cases.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, the district health officer (DHO) Islamabad issued directives to seal three more educational institutions.

It was learnt that coronavirus infections were detected in Model College for Girls G-6/2, Model College for Girls Model Town and Model School for Boys I-9/4.

Directions have been issued to seal the educational institution till further orders besides initiating a contact tracing and testing.

Earlier in the day, three Covid cases each were reported in Model College for Girls Shakrial, Model College for Girls F-7/4, Model College for Boys G-10/4, and Model College for Girls G-6/1 reported three cases each. Model College for Girls F/6 also reported infections.

Separately, the DHO tweeted “Our office is overwhelmingly busy with the number of cases being reported. We are responding to the line listed positive cases. In case you have symptoms please quarantine or Isolate. Get vaccinated and get boosted.”

He said 443 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the federal capital when 3,843 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, showing the positivity rate of 10.75 per cent.

