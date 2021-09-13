COVID-19 claims 18 more lives as cases decline in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 18 more patients of COVID-19 died while 676 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours in Sindh province on Monday, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a routine release of daily COVID figures, the chief minister said that 18 patients of COVID-19 lost their lives today lifting the death toll to 7,177 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

“13,870 samples were tested which detected 676 cases that constituted 4.9 percent current detection rate,” Murad Ali Shah added.

He said that so far 5,765,215 tests have been conducted against which 445,530 cases were diagnosed, of them 88.3 percent or 393,393 patients have recovered, including 4912 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently 44,960 patients were under treatment, of them 44,228were in home isolation, 35 at isolation centers and 697 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 615 patients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

As per district-wise details of the cases, out of 676 new cases, 164 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from East, 28 South, 23 Korangi, 22 Central, 13 Malir and 3 West. Hyderabad has 101, Matiari 46, Badin and Sanghar 31 each, Nausheroferoze 27, Kamber 25, Tharparkar 24, Thatta 23, Mirpurkhas 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 19 each, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Sukkur 17, Larkana 14, Shikarpur 13, Jacobabad 11, Umerkot 9, Khairpur 3, Jamshoro and Kashmore 1 each.

The provincial COVID tally has witnessed a decline as on Sunday 891 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

As many as 67 more people have succumbed to Covid in the past 24-hour period on Monday while the number of new infections stands at 2,988, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) figures showed.