17 dead, 925 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh in a day

KARACHI: As many as 17 more patients of Covid-19 died and 925 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a statement issued today, the chief minister said that 17 patients of COVID-19 lost their lives in a day, lifting the death toll to 7,133 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

“16,775 samples were tested which detected 925 cases that constituted 5.5 percent current detection rate,” he said adding that so far 5,736,248 tests have been conducted against which 443,963 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 387,625 patients have recovered, including 627 overnight.

The chief minister said that currently, 49,205 patients were under treatment, of them 48,425 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 740 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 657 patients was stated to be critical, including 53 shifted to ventilators.

Sharing district-wise cases, Murad Ali Shah said that out of 925 new cases, 314 have been detected from Karachi, including 131 from East, 76 South, 42 Malir, 36 Central, 15 West and 14 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 131 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad 47, Sanghar 40, Tharparkar 39, Badin 37, Thatta 34, Sujawal 30, Tando Allahyar 28, Matiari 26, Dadu 24, Shikarpur 16, NausheroFeroze and Sukkur 14 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Khairpur and Umerkot 12 each, Larkana 11, Jamshoro and Tando Muhammad Khan eight each, Jacobabad and Kashmore six each.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 tally

Pakistan reported as many as 3,480 new cases of the COVID-19, during the last 24 hours, pushing the overall number of infections to 1,201,367, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

With 82 more deaths, during the said period, the death toll rose to 26,662.

A total of 63,181 samples were tested during the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,480 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,201,367.

A decline was recorded in the positivity rate to 5.5% as compared to yesterday’s 6.03 per cent, the NCOC said. The number of patients recovering from the infection climbed to 1,079,867.