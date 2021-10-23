Eight dead, 283 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as eight more patients of COVID-19 died and 283 new cases emerged during the past 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY NEWS reported.

Giving a routine update on COVID tally in the province, the chief minister said that eight more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,548. “11,975 samples were tested which detected 283 cases,” Shah said while highlighting a decline in the virus cases.

He further shared that so far 6,300,503 tests have been conducted against which 466,482 cases were diagnosed, of them 447,432 patients have recovered, including 176 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 11,502 patients were under treatment, of them 11,243 were in home isolation, 29 at isolation centers and 230 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 228 patients was stated to be critical, including 16 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 283 new cases, 67 have been detected from Karachi, including 27 from East, seven Central, five Korangi, 16 from South, four from West, and eight from Malir.

Giving a COVID-19 tally in other provincial districts, he said that Hyderabad reported 15 cases, Sanghar 16, Jamshoro 24, Nausheroferoze 18, Tharparkar 15, Matiari 14, Shaheed Benazirabad 32, Mirpurkhas 09, Shikarpur 10, Sukkur 01, and Tando Allahyar 12.

Murad Ali Shah urged the people of the province to follow COVID SOPs.

Pakistan COVID tally

The Covid-19 viral disease has claimed 15 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,359.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 552 more people were infected with the virus, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease to 1,270,552.

A total of 39,179 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 552 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.4 percent.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!