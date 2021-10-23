Pakistan reports 15 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 viral disease has claimed 15 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 28,359, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 552 more people were infected with the virus, lifting the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease to 1,270,552.

A total of 39,179 samples were tested in last 24 hours, out of which 552 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 1.4 per cent.

At present, there are over all 24,081 active cases in Pakistan and 1,648 critical patients have been admitted in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

As many as 842 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,215,505 patients have regained health so far.

Overall death rate in the country has been estimated 2.28 pct, while the ratio of recovered Covid-19 patients has been 97.72 pct, according to the figures shared by the NCOC.

Pakistan has today announced a milestone of administering over 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began in Feb this year.

“Pakistan administers its 100 millionth Covid vaccine dose,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said in a Twitter post today.

Separately, the National Command and Operation Centre tweeted that as many as 681,520 jabs were administered the other day, taking the tally of vaccine doses to 100,016,587 in the country.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!