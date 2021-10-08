SAPM Faisal Sultan urges parents to get their children vaccinated

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM)on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on Friday urged the parents to vaccinate their children against the COVID-19, ARY News reported.

Avoid rumors, vaccines are approved by the WHO and are safe, he said while briefing the media persons in Islamabad.

He said a campaign has been started in schools for the vaccination of children aged twelve and above against coronavirus.

SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan said mobile teams will be visiting the educational institutions for this purpose adding that Saturday has been fixed for the vaccination of the children in schools. Similarly, the last weeks of October and November have been fixed for the vaccination of students in their institutions.

Read more: Punjab govt denies death of student in Vehari after Pfizer vaccination

He once again made it clear that the approved vaccines were safe, hence, the parents should not hesitate from getting their children vaccinated. He said this is important not only to ensure their uninterrupted studies but also take the country towards normalcy.

Faisal Sultan said complete vaccination of children aged twelve and above by 30th November has been made mandatory.

The SAPM said the decision of allowing the schools to resume normal classes from Monday has been taken in view of decrease in Covid-19 cases.

He expressed satisfaction that the vaccination campaign was moving forward smoothly. He said that about sixty three million people had so far been fully or partially vaccinated.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!