Punjab govt denies death of student in Vehari after Pfizer vaccination  

LAHORE: Punjab health department has denied a report regarding the death of a school student in Vehari after being administered Pfizer vaccine, ARY NEWS reported.

According to Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander Baloch, the report was against the facts and after a medical examination, no indication of a vaccine reaction has emerged.

He said that Pfizer is a WHO authorized vaccine and is safe for people aged 12 and above.

“As many as 300 students were administered Pfizer vaccine in the Vehari school on September 29 and they attended the school the next day in a usual manner,” he said adding that irresponsible reports are aimed at harming the vaccination process.

He urged the masses to avoid disinformation on the COVID vaccine and get a jab immediately to secure them and their families. “All available vaccines are completely safe,” he said.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, announced through his official Twitter account that the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response in today’s meeting decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

A special drive will be launched for vaccination at schools to make it easier for students to get vaccinated against the viral disease, he added.

On Sept 11, the government lowered Covid vaccination age to 15 years in the country. Subsequently, the vaccination drive for children between 15 to 18 years began on September 13.

It was decided to inoculate them with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!