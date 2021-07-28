‘Covid-19 immunisation certificates’ issued to unvaccinated people in KP

PESHAWAR: A formal investigation has been launched against at least 17 hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over reports of fraud in the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, ARY News reported.

According to details, the hospitals in KP reportedly have been found involved in making fake Covid vaccine entries at govt-run hospitals.

The employees of the said hospitals had made fake vaccination entries in the record, it was revealed.

As per sources, the investigation revealed that the number of people enrolled for vaccination in the 17 KP hospitals was higher than the number of vaccines provided to them by the health department.

DG health KP has issued instructions to all DHOs to investigate the matter, while in the first phase, an inquiry has been completed in the Mardan district.

Due to this scam, several people in KP had received Covid-19 immunization certificates from NADRA without taking Covid-19 jab.

The DG health, in a statement, said that strict action will be taken against those found involved in the fake data entry vaccination scam at hospitals.

Pakistan on Wednesday crossed another milestone after Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said that the country vaccinated 778,000 people in a day, breaking the previous record.

Taking to Twitter to share the news, the NCOC head said that they have set another daily vaccination record after 778,000 people were vaccinated in a day on Tuesday.

On July 25, Asad Umar said that by end of August at least 40 percent of the eligible population in major cities will be vaccinated against COVID-19.