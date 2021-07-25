Sunday, July 25, 2021

Process of vaccination to be accelerated in August: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head, Asad Umar has said that by end of August at least 40 percent of the eligible population in major cities will be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that the process of vaccination will be accelerated in August.

He said total vaccinations carried out so far now exceed two and a half crores. A total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 crores, he added.

The COVID-19 has claimed 45 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,016.

