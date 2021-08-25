COVID-19 claims 29 more lives, infects 1,404 in Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh reported as many as 29 deaths caused by Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll in the province to 6,742.

1,404 new cases emerged when 18,161 tests were conducted, according to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s statement on the Covid situation. 29 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives, which constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Currently, 49,095 patients are under treatment, of them 47,941 are in home isolation, 37 at isolation centers and 1,117 at different hospitals.

The condition of 991 patients is stated to be critical as 81 of them have been shifted to ventilators.

Out of the 1,404 new cases, 782 were detected in Karachi, including 283 in District East, 146 in District South, 118 in District Malir, 114 in District Central, 61 in District West and 60 in District Korangi.