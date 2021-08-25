141 people die of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The fourth wave of the COVID-19 has intensified as 141 more Pakistanis have lost their lives due to pandemic during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 25,220.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,135,858 after the emergence of 4,199 new infections.

Statistics 25 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 61,410

Positive Cases: 4199

Positivity % : 6.83%

Deaths : 141 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 25, 2021

Overall 1,019,434 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at6.83 as compared to yesterday’s 6.79 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 141 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 5,586 people are in critical condition.

The number of active cases in the country currently stands at 91,204.

Overall 17,397,803 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 61,410 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 424,139 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 383,742 cases.

Read more: PAKISTAN CONSIDERING TO LAUNCH COVID BOOSTER SHOT DRIVE



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 158,241 cases. Islamabad, 96,980, Balochistan, 31,928, AJK, 31,087 and GB have reported 9,739 new infections, so far.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that unvaccinated people against COVID-19 cannot travel to Pakistan after September 30.