Pakistan considering to launch COVID booster shot drive

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is planning to provide COVID-19 vaccine boosters to uplift vaccines’ ability to protect against milder infections, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In this context, it has been learnt that the federal government has sought recommendations from the health experts regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters and the strategy would be chalked out with the consultation.

The authorities will make a decision about COVID booster drive in the current week as America and the majority of the European countries have not approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine.

Sources privy to the development further said that the federal government has sought results for booster shots from the international firms and the drive will only be initiated after positive results.

It is to be mentioned that as the majority of the Pakistanis have received the Chinese COVID vaccine and it was their demand to get booster shots so that they can travel abroad.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 has claimed 91 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 25,094.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,131,659 after the emergence of 4,075 new infections.