Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs: Dr Qaiser Sajjad

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association has Tuesday said that pregnant women can get vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show any side-effect during pregnancy.

PMA general secretary Dr Qaiser Sajjad said pregnant women can get COVID jabs after three months of pregnancy. “There is no issue in getting COVID vaccine doses,” he added.

He said as a precautionary measure, pregnant women are given multivitamins after three months of pregnancy and similarly, they can receive COVID vaccines available in the country as they do not pose any threat to the mother and child’s life.

Dr Qaiser suggested the women who are not willing to get vaccine doses during pregnancy, avoid going outside during the first three months.

Earlier this month, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention had said pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show an increased risk for miscarriage.

The CDC had said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization — Pfizer (PFE.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) or Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N).