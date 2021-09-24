COVID-19 claims 50 more lives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 50 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 27,482, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 52,788 samples were tested during this period, out of which 2,233 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 4.23% as compared to yesterday’s 4.89 per cent.

Statistics 24 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,788

Positive Cases: 2233

Positivity % : 4.23%

Deaths : 50

The NCOC data showed that there are a total of 4,409 critical cases in the country. So far 1,146,394 people have regained their health back from the pandemic.

Sindh remains the top hit province of Pakistan with 453,858 cases, followed by Punjab with 426,639 infections. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands third on the list with 172,498 cases.

Islamabad has registered 104,764 cases so far, while 32,828 infections have been reported in Balochistan. Azad Jammu and Kashmir have reported 33,955 cases and Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 10,286 cases.