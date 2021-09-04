COVID-19 claims 79 more lives during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 has claimed 79 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of fatalities to 26,114.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,980 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Statistics 4 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,053

Positive Cases: 3980

Positivity % : 6.21%

Deaths : 79 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 4, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 64,053 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,980 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 17,931,365 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.21 per cent as compared to yesterday’s ratio of 6.33%.

The NCOC said 5,606 people are in critical condition.

Read more: PAKISTAN RECEIVES ANOTHER 3MN DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE UNDER COVAX SCHEME

The United States (US) on Friday shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan via the COVAX global distribution program to help the country inoculate its population against Covid-19.

“The U.S. has shipped another tranche of Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” said the US Embassy in Islamabad in a Twitter statement.