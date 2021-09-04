Covid-19: Colleges, universities closed in these Punjab cities

LAHORE: Amid a deadly fourth wave of coronavirus, the Punjab government has introduced series of measures to stop the spread of the virus including the closure of colleges and universities in the province, ARY News reported.

The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Department has announced the closure of all public and private medical colleges, dental colleges, nursing schools and colleges, paramedical and allied health sciences institutes.

The cities where medical colleges and universities will remain closed from Sept 4 to 11 include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Sargodha, Gujrat, Khushab, Mianwali, Bhakar, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahimyar Khan.

The staff and faculty of these institutions involved in clinical duties have been instructed to perform their duties, according to a notification.

The Punjab government yesterday imposed a set of new restrictions in 15 major cities of the province witnessing a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The curbs have been imposed till September 12 to stem the spread of the viral disease, according to a notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

READ: SCHOOLS CLOSED, INTER-CITY TRANSPORT BANNED AMID COVID SURGE

Following are the restrictions outlined in the notification: