Schools closed, inter-city transport banned amid Covid surge

ISLAMABAD: Amid the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday new restrictions to stem spread of the viral disease.

In a briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said the new restrictions will be imposed in cities where Covid-19 cases have risen lately.

The restrictions will remain in place from September 4 to 12 to slow the spread of the disease.

All educational institutions will remain closed in these cities with a ban on inter-city transport and indoor as well as outdoor gatherings. Only outdoor weddings will be allowed with 300 guests.

The cities where the new restrictions will be imposed include Punjab’s Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Sargodha, Khushab, Sheikhupura Mianwali, Rahim Yar Khan, Khanewal, Faisalabad, Bakhar, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Multan, and Bahawalpur and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Haripur, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, DI Khan, Swat, Abottabad, and Peshawar.