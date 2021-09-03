Schools, transport, gatherings banned in Islamabad amid COVID surge

ISLAMABAD: Local administration in Islamabad has imposed fresh restrictions on schools, transport and gatherings after a surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat, the fresh restrictions in the federal capital are being notified in the wake of increasing pressure on hospitals. They will remain in place for a period of nine days from September 04 to 12.

Due to increasing pressure on hospitals following restrictions are being notified from tomorrow till 12th Sep to control covid spread Schools to be closed

Inter-city transport closed

All indoor Gyms closed

All indoor-outdoor gatherings banned — Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) September 3, 2021



Hamza Shafqaat shared that schools, indoor gyms and inter-city transport will remain closed while all indoor and outdoor gatherings have also been banned in the federal capital.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government announced the closure of public and private schools in the province amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The announcement was made by Punjab school education minister Murad Raas through his Twitter handle. He said that all public and private schools of Punjab would be closed from September 6th to September 11th, 2021 due to COVID-19 conditions.

“Please stay home and stay safe. Protect yourself and your families,” Murad Raas said