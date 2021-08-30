Govt to disburse Covid risk allowance to Islamabad health workers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to disburse COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers of Islamabad following the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Monday.

The health ministry has issued a notification to the federally-administered hospitals and subordinate institutions, stating that the federal health workers will be given 5.5 months basic salary as COVID-19 risk allowance.

The notification was issued to the administrations of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Poly Clinic, Federal General Hospital (FGH), National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), National Institute of Health (NIH) and National Health Emergency Preparedness & Response Network (NHEPRN).

According to the notification, the COVID-19 risk allowance will be given to the clinical staff of the federal hospitals. It was learnt that 9,191 clinical staff members of the federal hospitals and their subordinate institutions will be given the allowance.

It added that the federal government allocated Rs1,976 million for COVID-19 risk allowance for the health workers.

Earlier in July, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had assured the protesting health workers of early release of COVID risk allowance.

Speaking to the protesting employees, Dr Faisal Sultan had assured them of early release of the COVID risk allowance to all the health workers of Islamabad.

“COVID risk allowance is right of the health workers.” He had also lauded the services of the frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.