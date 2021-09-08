COVID-19 claims 83 more lives, infects 3,902 across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday showed that COVID-19 has claimed 83 more lives, during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 26,413.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,902 persons tested positive for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases surged to 1,190,136.

Statistics 8 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 60,537

Positive Cases: 3902

Positivity % : 6.44%

Deaths : 83 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 8, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 60,537 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,902 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 18,223,308 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.44 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.34%.

Read more: COVID-19: COLLEGES, UNIVERSITIES CLOSED IN THESE PUNJAB CITIES

The NCOC data showed a decrease in the number of COVID-19 serious patients as the figure dropped down to 5,389.

Yesterday, the Punjab government set September 31 deadline for all factory workers to get themselves inoculated against coronavirus.

This was announced by the Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi.

No one would be allowed to work in factories, warehouses and industries after September 31, he had announced in a statement.