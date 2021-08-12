COVID-19 claims 102 more lives in Pakistan, 4,934 new infections reported

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 102 more COVID-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,187, ARY News reported, quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,085,294 after the emergence of 4,934 new infections.

Statistics 12 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,397

Positive Cases: 4934

Positivity % : 8.30%

Deaths : 102 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 12, 2021

Overall 975,474 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.30 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.50%.

The COVID-19 claimed 102 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 4,584 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,675,527 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 59,397 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 406,109 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 368,195 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 150,026 cases. Islamabad, 92,233, Balochistan, 31,341, AJK, 28,347 and GB have reported 9,043 new infections, so far.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had reduced the interval between both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from 42 to 28 days in a bid to speed up vaccination drive across the country.