Thursday, November 4, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Reuters

What happens if COVID-19 jab and flu vaccine is taken together

test

People can get inoculated against COVID-19 and the seasonal influenza at the same time without compromising the vaccines’ effectiveness, a World Health Organization official said on Thursday.

“Anybody can get both the vaccines together – there is no decrease in effectiveness of either of the vaccines when given together at one point of time,” Siddhartha Datta, the WHO Europe’s regional adviser for vaccines, told a news briefing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by World Health Organization (@who)

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Reuters

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.