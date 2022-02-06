‘Covid-19 home vaccination drive producing outstanding results’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Sunday the door-to-door vaccination campaign launched by NCOC has been producing outstanding results across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC head said: “Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row. Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all covid related restrictions,” he wrote in a tweet.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday launched door to door campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said under the first phase of the campaign, fifty-five thousand mobile teams will vaccinate people at their homes for the next two months.

He said thirty-five million people are expected to be vaccinated in the first phase.

Sharing data about vaccination so far, the Minister said eighty million people have been fully vaccinated while ten million others received a single dose. He said 2.6 million people also received the booster dose.

The minister again stressed that the only way to stay safe from COVID-19 is vaccination.

Asad Umar said it has been noticed during the current fifth wave of COVID-19 that the people in the areas with a high vaccination rate have minor symptoms of the disease.

