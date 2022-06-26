COVID-19: Karachi positivity rate spikes to 21.71%

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Karachi spiked to 21.71% in the last 24 hours, the highest in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the country has started increasing once again raising concerns for the government and the common people. The highest rate was recorded in Karachi, which had a positivity rate of 21.71%.

Hyderabad had a positivity rate of 8.51%, Islamabad 3.5% and Peshwar had a positivity rate of 3%. While, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Quetta, Skardu, Abbottabad, Nowshera and Swabi, Bannu and Diamir reported no COVID cases.

The positivity rate in Gilgit was 0.91%, Mardan 8.77%, Swat 0.78% Lahore 2.82%, Rawalpindi 1.64%, Gujrat 1.82%, Faisalabad 0.46%, Gujranwala 0.69% and Multan’s positivity rate was 0.22%.

On June 25, 2022, according to the NIH 87 patients had been in precarious condition across the country, while the overall case count has soared to 1,533,482.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,386 with one more death by the disease in the country. The country presently overall 4,231 active cases of the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health earlier shared that the case count has increased across the country, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

