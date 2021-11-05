Covid-19 kills 11 more, infects 515 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 11 more lives in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,507.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 515 new patients of the viral disease surfaced when 44,148 samples were tested during this period.

The infection rate was recorded at 1.16%, the NCOC said, adding that the number of critical care Covid-19 patients has come down to 1,229.

Statistics 5 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,148

Positive Cases: 515

Positivity %: 1.16%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1229 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 5, 2021

On Thursday, NCOC head Asad Umar said Punjab is leading the country’s Covid-19 vaccine race with more than half of its eligible population administered at least one dose.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan at 17%,” he tweeted.

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%. National average has reached 48%.”

