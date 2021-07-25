COVID-19 lockdown imposed in Balochistan’s Kech district

QUETTA: Amid a surge in the COVID-19 cases, a lockdown has been imposed in Kech district of Balochistan province for 15 days.

According to details, a notification was also issued regarding the lockdown in Kech, which said that the lockdown has been imposed in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the district.

As per the notification, all shops and markets will remain closed except for essential items. Except for lockdown, vendors have been directed to get vaccinated within two days. All inter-provincial transport in Kekeech district will also remain closed.

Provincial officials say non-vaccinated employees and ordinary citizens will be barred from entering the offices.

It is also recommended to cut and withhold the salaries of government employees who do not get vaccinated.

The notification issued by the Balochistan government further said that all educational institutions in Ketch will also remain closed from today. It is believed that this step has been taken in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19.