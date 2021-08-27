Friday, August 27, 2021
type here...
HomeHealth
Web Desk

COVID-19 claims lives of 95 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

test

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 95 more deaths in the last 24 hours by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,415 on Friday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,144,341 after the emergence of 4,016 new infections.

Overall 1,026,082 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.42 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.4%.

The NCOC said 5,515 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,520,285 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 62,496 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Pregnant women can get COVID-19 jabs: Dr Qaiser Sajjad

on Thursday, Pakistan had received another consignment of 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine from the United States via the COVAX global distribution program, bringing the total number of doses sent to Pakistan to around 8.5 million.

The shipment is part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses were delivered through the COVAX program, run by the World Health Organization, the official had said.

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.