COVID-19 claims lives of 95 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 95 more deaths in the last 24 hours by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,415 on Friday.
The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,144,341 after the emergence of 4,016 new infections.
Statistics 27 Aug 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,496
Positive Cases: 4016
Positivity % : 6.42%
Deaths : 95
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 27, 2021
Overall 1,026,082 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.42 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.4%.
The NCOC said 5,515 people are in critical condition.
on Thursday, Pakistan had received another consignment of 3 million doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine from the United States via the COVAX global distribution program, bringing the total number of doses sent to Pakistan to around 8.5 million.
The shipment is part of a US vaccine diplomacy effort that has sent vaccines to dozens of countries. The doses were delivered through the COVAX program, run by the World Health Organization, the official had said.