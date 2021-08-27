COVID-19 claims lives of 95 more Pakistanis during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 95 more deaths in the last 24 hours by a novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,415 on Friday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,144,341 after the emergence of 4,016 new infections.

Statistics 27 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,496

Positive Cases: 4016

Positivity % : 6.42%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 27, 2021

Overall 1,026,082 have recovered their health back from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.42 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 7.4%.

The NCOC said 5,515 people are in critical condition.

Overall 17,520,285 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 62,496 in the past 24 hours.