98 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 during past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The daily statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday showed that COVID-19 has claimed 98 more lives, during the past 24 hours, pushing the overall death toll to 26,330.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,316 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Statistics 7 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,314

Positive Cases: 3316

Positivity % : 6.33%

Deaths : 98 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 7, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 52,314 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,316 persons tested positive for the disease. The country has conducted overall 18,162,771 tests to diagnose the deadly virus.

The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 6.33 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.32%.

The NCOC data showed a decrease in the number of COVID-19 serious patients as the figure dropped down to 5,478.

The country has so far administered 61,724,580 COVID-19 doses out of which 19,427,419 have been completely vaccinated and 47,054,090 partial COVID-19 doses have been administered.

On Monday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had rejected the rumours circulating on social media regarding the closure of educational institutions till September 30 due to the fourth Covid-19 wave.

“This social media news regarding the closure of educational institutions from 6 to 30 Sep across the country is fake. No such decision was made at NCOC. Please avoid rumors,” said the body leading the country’s Covid-19 response in a tweet.