Coronavirus claims 66 more lives in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 66 more deaths in the last 24 hours by COVID-19. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,670 on Monday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,800 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,156,281

Statistics 30 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,279

Positive Cases: 3800

Positivity % : 6.75%

Deaths : 66 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 30, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 56,279 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,800 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 6.75 percent.

The NCOC said 5,612 people are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 50,985,184 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.

Out of 50,985,184, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 15,269,699, while 39,951,787 partial doses have been administered to date.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to continue COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks to contain the spread of Delta variant of the COVID-19.

