Coronavirus claims 66 more lives in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 66 more deaths in the last 24 hours by COVID-19. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,670 on Monday.
According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,800 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,156,281
Statistics 30 Aug 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 56,279
Positive Cases: 3800
Positivity % : 6.75%
Deaths : 66
Pakistan has conducted 56,279 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,800 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 6.75 percent.
The NCOC said 5,612 people are in critical condition.
So far, a total of 50,985,184 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.
Out of 50,985,184, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 15,269,699, while 39,951,787 partial doses have been administered to date.
On Sunday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to continue COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks to contain the spread of Delta variant of the COVID-19.
According to the carrying forward restrictions, there will be:
No indoor dining
No sport events
No indoor weddings
No cinemas and tombs
No more than 50 per cent attendance in office and academics
No market/non-essential business activity post 8 pm.
All markets shall remain off two days across the week. The off days would be decided by the provincial governments.
Outdoor weddings would continue with no more than 300 attendants and only until 10 pm, NCOC said.
Gyms would remain open but only the vaccinated people will be allowed entry into them.