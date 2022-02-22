Covid-19: Pakistan’s positivity ratio drops to 2.51pc

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has claimed 13 more lives in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 30,053, the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Tuesday.

As per details, Pakistan reported under 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day. 961 fresh cases of the pandemic were reported during the same period when 38,139 tests were conducted.

Statistics 22 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 38,139

Positive Cases: 961

Positivity %: 2.51%

Deaths :13

Patients on Critical Care: 1261 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 21, 2022

The positivity rate remained 2.51 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 3.29pc. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 1,261.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,174,561tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 38,139 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,406,361 people have got their health back including 2,393 in a single day in Pakistan.

