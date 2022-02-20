Pakistan receives another 4.7mn Pfizer vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday received 4.7 million more doses of Pfizer vaccine via the COVAX global distribution, bringing the total number of vaccines donated to almost 57m.

To date, the United States has donated over 453m vaccines around the world, and Pakistan has received a significant amount of doses, the US embassy said in a statement.

In October, the United States (US) shipped 6.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine to Pakistan.

“The U.S. has shipped another tranche of Pfizer vaccines to Pakistan. The 6.6 million doses will arrive in time to assist the Pakistani government inoculate young and at-risk Pakistanis and mitigate the fourth COVID-19 wave,” said the embassy had tweeted.

It said this donation brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US to Pakistan to 15.8 million. The US is the single largest contributor supporting COVAX efforts toward global COVID-19 vaccine access, added the embassy.

