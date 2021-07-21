Pakistan receives more doses of Pfizer vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan received new doses of America’s Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, ARY News reported, citing health ministry sources.

They said 14,000 doses of the vaccine arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on board a foreign airline’s flight.

Upon arrival, the vaccine stored in ultra-cold chain refrigerators was handed over to officials of the Extended Programme on Immunisation (EPI) by airport officials for shifting it to its main warehouose in the federal capital.

Pakistan has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for procurement of 13 million doses of the vaccine, the sources said, adding the country is likely to get more doses of the vaccine this month.

100,600 doses of Pfizer vaccine were provided to Pakistan under the Covax programme last month, they said.

The American vaccine would be administered to people with chronic diseases and weak immunity. People traveling abroad will also get the Pfizer shot.