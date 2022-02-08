Covid-19: Peshawar reports maximum test positivity rate in country

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar reported the highest COVID-19 positivity ratio of 22.39 percent in Pakistan recorded during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The COVID positivity ratio in Hyderabad stood at 15.08 percent and in Mirpur Azad Kashmir 10.61 percent.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Gilgit reported 15.08 pct test positivity rate, Islamabad 8.53 percent and Karachi 7,65 percent positivity ratio in last 24 hours.

Skardu reported 7.02 pct, Diamer 5.41 pct and Quetta 6.47 pct test positivity ratio, sources said.

Lahore’s test positivity rate remained 4.19 per cent and Rawalpindi’s 2.36 pct in last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s sources.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan continues to witness a downward trend as the country reported 2,799 new pandemic cases over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 52,327 samples were tested, out of which 2,799 turned out to be positive, showing 2pc decline in infection rate as compared to yesterday’s 7.45 per cent. The national positivity rate of COVID-19 cases remained 5.34pc.

The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections rose to 1,465,910 with the addition of 2,799 new cases.

In last 24 hours, 37 patients succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 29,553. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has rose to 1,668.

