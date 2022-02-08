Tuesday, February 8, 2022
‘Highest daily COVID vaccine doses administered in Pakistan yesterday’

ISLAMABAD: In a record vaccination in a day, over two million doses of COVID vaccine were administered in Pakistan on Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said on Tuesday.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Dr Faisal Sultan said that more than two million COVID vaccine doses were administered in Pakistan, the highest ever in a day. “Well done everyone!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has also launched a door to door campaign to improve COVID vaccination process in the country.

NCOC head Asad Umar said on Sunday the door-to-door vaccination campaign launched has been producing outstanding results across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the NCOC head said: “Highest daily vaccination records set 3 days in a row. Nationwide mobile vaccination campaign designed by NCOC and being implemented with help of provinces producing outstanding results”.

“Target is to reach all citizens to allow us to finally end all covid related restrictions,” he wrote in a tweet.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had launched door to door campaign to vaccinate people against COVID-19 last week.

