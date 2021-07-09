COVID-19 positivity rate jumps to 3.65% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has jumped to 3.65 per cent over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 25 more people lost their lives, lifting the nationwide fatalities to 22,520.

Statistics 9 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,528

Positive Cases: 1737

Positivity % : 3.65%

The country’s caseload climbed to 969,476 after 1,737 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections emerged when 47,528 tests were conducted during the said period.

The active cases were recorded at 35,573. The positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases reported a sharp increase and was recorded at 3.65% in Pakistan.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease since the pandemic began climbed to 911,383 after 774 more recovered in the last 24 hours.

Thus far, Punjab has reported a total of 347,553 COVID-19 infections, Sindh 344,223, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,008, Islamabad 83,400, Balochistan 27,781, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 20,811 and Gilgit Baltistan 6,700.

As of July 9, as many as 14,698,191 people have been partially vaccinated against the deadly virus, while 3,530,044 people have received both doses of the vaccine.

A total of 18,228,235 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, so far.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had addressed the nation wherein he spoke of the global pandemic situation in the country, noting the government is duly overseeing the anticipated fourth Covid wave.

The premier had said the Indian variant is of grave concern for the government given the troubles it has wreaked in Bangladesh as well. He advised adherence to mask-wearing as Eid ul-Azha approaches.