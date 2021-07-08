PM Khan advises caution ahead of possible fourth Covid wave

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Thursday wherein he spoke of the global pandemic situation in the country, noting the government is duly overseeing the anticipated fourth Covid wave, ARY News reported.

The premier said the Indian variant is of grave concern for the government given the troubles it has wreaked in Bangladesh as well. He advised adherence to mask-wearing as Eid ul-Azha approaches.

PM Khan said the country has been blessed so far to have control the virus so well it ranks top third in such countries, even as the virus is mutating rapidly.

READ ALSO: PM Imran launches Pakistan’s first eco-friendly E-bike

We have to save our country from the peril of Covid’s fourth wave and that’s possible by wearing masks, Khan stressed. He said the country cannot afford the lockdown situation especially as Eid is coming.

Try to offer your sacrifices outside of the city, the premier advised, adding that the Covid restrictions will be inevitable if things go out of control again.