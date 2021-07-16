COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 6.17% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 2,327 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed infections to 983,719.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 31 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,720.

A total of 37,690 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 2,327 patients came back positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.17 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases currently stands at 43,670. Overall 917,329 people have recovered from the pandemic, while 2,388 patients are critically ill and currently admitted to hospitals across the country.

As of July 16, overall 21,660,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered including 17,336,845 partial and 4,323,805 both doses.

On Thursday, Pakistan received another consignment of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China.

Read more: PAKISTAN RECEIVES 1.5MN COVID VACCINE DOSES FROM CHINA

A special flight of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), carrying the Sinovac vaccine consignment had landed at Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

Pakistan has purchased 1.5 million doses of Sinovac from China’s vaccine maker, sources said.

The sources earlier said that 100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine purchased by Pakistan will also reach Islamabad in July while the country would also receive a consignment of Astra Zeneca vaccine under the Covax.