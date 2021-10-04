Countrywide COVID-19 positivity rate drops down to 2.84%

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 27 more lives across Pakistan over the past 24 hours, ARY News reported, quoting National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The overall death toll has reached 27,893, while the total number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has been recorded at 1,251,348.

Statistics 4 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,415

Positive Cases: 1490

Positivity %: 2.84%

Deaths : 27

Patients on Critical Care: 3407 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 4, 2021

During the last 24 hours, 52,415 tests were conducted out of which 1,490 remained positive at the positivity rate of 2.84%.

So far, 1,175,489 people have regained their health from the pandemic, while 3,407 people are still in critical condition across the country.

A vigorous campaign to ensure a hundred per cent vaccination against COVID-19 continues across the country with enforcement of suspension of services to unvaccinated. In compliance with instructions issues by the National Command and Operation Center, special teams at the district and Tehsil levels are checking the people in different sectors particularly transport and education to ensure mobility of only vaccinated people.

