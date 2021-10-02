Over 60m have got at least one jab in Pakistan: Umar

ISLAMABAD: More than 60 million citizens have been administered at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar said on Saturday.

“The number of people who have got at least one jab surpassed 60 million. God willing, the tally of fully vaccinated will exceed 30 million today,” the planning and development minister tweeted.

He expressed the hope that the target of vaccinating 70 million people by Dec-end would be achieved, urging the people who have not yet got themselves vaccinated to get a vaccine shot at the earliest.

الحمد للہ کم سے کم ایک ویکسین لگانے والوں کی تعداد 6 کروڑ سے تجاوز کر گئی. آج انشاءاللہ مکمل ویکسینیشن کروانے والوں کی تعداد 3 کروڑ سے زائد ہو جائے گی. 31 دسمبر تک 7 کروڑ پاکستانیوں کی ویکسینیشن کے ہدف کو انشاءاللہ حاصل کیا جائے گا. ابھی تک ویکسین نہیں لگوائی تو آج ہی لگوائیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 2, 2021

On September 28, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to start Covid-19 vaccination of children aged 12 years and above.

Umar announced through his official Twitter account that the country’s top platform overseeing Covid response decided to start vaccination of all children aged 12 years and older.

A special drive will be launched for vaccination at schools to make it easier for students to get vaccinated against the viral disease, he added.

